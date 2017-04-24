Dynamos gets it right

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS left it very late to snatch a victory against a resolute Hwange at the Colliery Stadium yesterday to record their first win of the campaign, a victory that will release pressure on coach Lloyd Mutasa.

A header by Emmanuel Mandiranga from a Wisdom Mutasa corner deep into stoppage time saw the match ending in dramatic fashion, after it looked like Hwange had managed to secure a draw.

The victory was the Harare’s first this campaign, having been beaten in their season opener by FC Platinum before blowing a 2-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw away at Triangle in their second league match — results that put Mutasa under enormous pressure.

However, yesterday’s result, also coming on the back of their Independence Trophy triumph last week, will relieve some pressure on Mutasa, for now.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro said they were pleased to finally get their first win of the season.

“It’s a great result, a morale booster as we approach the next matches. After our win in the Independence Trophy, we needed a result like this and it would really go a long way. I think it will kickstart our season and we expect to get more wins in the next matches.

Hwange gave a tough fight but we managed to get a result at the end and the whole nation is happy. We pushed till to the end, and I can say our persistence paid off,” Chihoro said.

For Hwange, it was their second defeat of the season, having drawn their opener against Tsholotsho, losing to Ngezi Platinum in their second match before beating Chapungu last week.

Coach Nation Dube, who is rebuilding his squad, said he was disappointed that his boys allowed Dynamos to score at the death.

“We paid dearly for the missed chances we created throughout the match. We failed to defend a corner at a crucial stage of the match. We gifted them the goal. The youngsters are learning it the hard way. But we have to accept the result, with a bleeding heart though. We have to pick up the pieces quickly because we have another match on Wednesday. We have a chance to recover in that match,” he said.

Hwange travel to Bantu Rovers on Wednesday, while Dynamos host How Mine the following day.

Mutasa was forced to make three changes to the team that beat Highlanders to lift the Independence Trophy on Tuesday due to some injuries sustained in that match.

Carlos Rusere was picked ahead of Ocean Mushure at left back, with the captain omitted from the match day squad, while Phakamani Dube was named in the starting 11 at right back to face his former paymasters for the first time since joining the Glamour Boys from Hwange in the transfer market.

Masimba Mambare was preferred ahead of Takunda Sadiki, who was dropped to the bench, and rising star Peace Makaha was pushed to the midfield to replace injured Gift Saunyama.

It was the visitors, who started the match well, controlling possession and creating some chances which they took turns to miss.

It took the home side half an hour to settle down and they started to fashion good opportunities of their own but found Tonderai Mateyaunga, in goals for Dynamos, unyielding.

Hwange keeper, Timothy Mvula kept his side in the match with an excellent save to keep out a free kick from Qulaity Kangadze on the 73rd minute before Cameroonian striker, Christian Ntouba wasted a good chance for Mutasa’s men moments later.

Hwange got a grip of the match in the last 10 minutes, but did not really trouble Mateyaunga.

The home side looked like they would secure a draw, as they passed the ball around to kill time, but then conceded a corner kick in the last minute of the three added on, taken by substitute Wisdom and Mandiranga connected home in the crowded box.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula, C Phiri, H Kaunda, G Ndhlovu, M Mekiwa, O Moyo, C Muleya, S Gadzikwa, N Chinyerere, J Kaunda, G Zulu

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Dube, C Rusere, E Muroiwa, L Zvasiya, T Chipunza, P Makaha, E Mandiranga, M Mambare, Q Kangadze C Ntouba