Cash crisis exposes Mugabe’s incompetence: Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has blasted the government’s inertia in solving the cash crisis, saying this must serve as an eye opener to the electorate that the Zanu PF government lacks ideas to deal with the economy.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

In an interview with South African news channel, eNCA, at the weekend, Tsvangirai said it was surprising that the government was acting as if there was no crisis at all.

“As a result, the cash-strapped government is not doing anything. Unfortunately ,we have a government that is operating as if there is no crisis and every day they see bank queues, apart from the fact that I go around the country and I knew the extent of the poverty that is out there and the extend of the disappointment that is out there,” he said.

“I think every sector in this country has grievances against Zanu PF and we can’t have a government that far and wide has been condemned by all and sundry.”

The cash shortages have forced many to spend nights queueing at banking halls, while others have resorted to selling hard currency at higher premiums to desperate traders.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced bond notes but the surrogate currency has done little to solve the crisis.

Several analysts have implored the government to adopt the South African rand as the official currency as a way of solving the liquidity crisis.

Tsvangirai said his party is the alternative as demonstrated by the performance during the inclusive government.

“During the inclusive government, we provided that leadership and there was some reprieve. People can talk about the heyday of the inclusive government, where money was available. Those were the days, but we demonstrated the ability of MDC-T to do something about the crisis,” he said.