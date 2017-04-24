Cash crisis exposes Mugabe’s incompetence: Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has blasted the government’s inertia in solving the cash crisis, saying this must serve as an eye opener to the electorate that the Zanu PF government lacks ideas to deal with the economy.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
In an interview with South African news channel, eNCA, at the weekend, Tsvangirai said it was surprising that the government was acting as if there was no crisis at all.
“As a result, the cash-strapped government is not doing anything. Unfortunately ,we have a government that is operating as if there is no crisis and every day they see bank queues, apart from the fact that I go around the country and I knew the extent of the poverty that is out there and the extend of the disappointment that is out there,” he said.
“I think every sector in this country has grievances against Zanu PF and we can’t have a government that far and wide has been condemned by all and sundry.”
The cash shortages have forced many to spend nights queueing at banking halls, while others have resorted to selling hard currency at higher premiums to desperate traders.
Last year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced bond notes but the surrogate currency has done little to solve the crisis.
Several analysts have implored the government to adopt the South African rand as the official currency as a way of solving the liquidity crisis.
Tsvangirai said his party is the alternative as demonstrated by the performance during the inclusive government.
“During the inclusive government, we provided that leadership and there was some reprieve. People can talk about the heyday of the inclusive government, where money was available. Those were the days, but we demonstrated the ability of MDC-T to do something about the crisis,” he said.
Taura zvako. It was through you that we adopted the multicurrency which the current Govt has failed to maintain!!
Mugabe is more concerned about preserving his position more than anything else. He is not concerned about the economic issues at all because he knows that his response to that is the rigging machine and violence to extend his stay in power.
There was an opportunity to articulate the situation properly, but Tsvangirai failed to do so.
Articulate what @mpengo? The situation in Zimbabwe does not complex analysis to figure it, it’s plain for all to decipher. You cannot blame Tsvangirai for articulating something that does not need any further explanation, rather blame the inept Mugabe and his inept gang of thieves for the situation that have worked very hard to create.
@Newako, thank you that’s very true i really dont know why people will dare to blame Tsvangirai yet he was far better than this current sick government.
Inept, clueless leadership but cannot let go despite public economic outcry. What is this mysterious secret behind power?
You are right Mr president
Sarah mahoka and sandy moyo did a noble thing, i would implore the rest of the party to follow suit.
There is leadership crisis in Zanu PF , they don’t care about the people anymore , I think we have learnt a lesson in a hard way voting or allowing Mugabe to rig the election is allowing more suffering . Tsvangirai is always being blamed for Mugabe’s failures I wonder how people and were these people live . Lets go and register to vote for 2018 . GNU brought life and change but after Mugabe stole the election we are seeing the effects , you can not rig the economy .
The problem opposition parties have is they pretend to have solutions to our problems.you will never hear them say lets do this and that to solve what ever problem there is.Its better they keep quite if they can’t give or contribute in problem solving.we will never know their so called good ideas until they are in the grave yard which is the richest place in the world From General Suvorov
Uriziduzvi iwe how can u say opposition they don’t contribute?, US Dollar rakauya naani
kkkkkk
@Mabikasimbi unonyepa iwe who introduced multi currency? It was Chinamasa and Gono who was then Minister of Finance and RBZ governor respectively.
Stop lying to people and YOURSELF..The US dollar was neither introduced by Gono nor Chinamsa. The voluble inompetent Biti did not either..Rather it was the common people in the street when the clowns pretending to govern us had shamelessly introduced the 1 trillion dollar note which the people had NOISELESSLY rejected. Even canine Zimbabweans know this reality!
biti was finance minister
Luke unoda kuti opposition ipe ani maideas acho. They will implement them when they are in power. Ungagarira pachigaro kuda kuudzirwa neumwe how to solve the crisis you have created yourself. Kana warasika nzira unosiira vari kuona pane nzira votungamirira in the right direction.
There is no harm in sharing ideas because that way you can influence positive change. If we are patriots, and wish and hope to build a better country, then we can share good ideas. The idea of opposition politics is to provide a check and balance mechanism in the governance of the state. It’s true that you join or form an opposition party to run a government and would ordinarily wish that the ruling party make mistakes and then capitalize on those errors, but I believe that is a narrow and dangerous proposition. The main reason why someone should form an opposition party is to offer a viable alternative, guided by a solid and consistent ideology.
Dats correct
Those traversing economic blame to the opposition should first tell the world when Zanu PF ever lent their ears for advice to anyone outside their camp. Not even when the opposition demonstrated over corruption and/or bond notes die they listen. Only an accomplice can differ with Tsvangarai’s remarks.
Vakuru ava varikufunga kuti vakanzi vabve pachigaro vanobva vabva magaro, asi vasingazive kuti vanosara nemagaro avo vagonogara pane zvimwe zvigaro
Just wait and see.The day Mdhara goes ,Zanu Pf will follow him into the grave.Imagine how they are prunning themselves from positions .
ini handioni musiyano pavaviri ava. MDC ndeya Tsvangirai ZANU PF ndeya Mugabe.Vese havadi kuenda. Saka murikuchemei
Vanongoti ka vese kuenda kuExile
anything that i dont have control over it, i leave it to God himself, i dont think so that He is blind failing to see what is happening , its just one day were we will rejoice,
Anyone who puts forward a different opinion or idea whether it is beneficial or not is considered to be an enemy by Mr Mugabe and his cabal.
I do not see the wisdom of the MDCs joining the so-called unity government in 2009. What was the strategy there? If anything it only strengthened Mugabe’s hold on power. Tsvangirai travelled around the world telling everyone Mugabe had changed which has not been the case.
Tsvangirai does not come across as clever in my view. The perennial political bridesmaid. A failed politician with wishy-washy policies. Tsvangirai used to enjoy having tea with Mugabe on Mondays – he was “star-struck”. He thought having tea with Mugabe was great. He said it was an apprenticeship under Mugabe.
@ tsawayo when MDC was formed in 1999 they sold their strategy to ZANU PF the idea of giving people but look what happened zanu took that idea the wrong way and distrubuted land zvehu dofo chaizvo. so its better not sell their idea
the idea of giving land