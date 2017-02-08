Kwese TV inks exclusive deal with P Diddy

TELECOMMUNICATIONS mogul, Strive Masiyiwa has inked a deal with flamboyant United States producer, rapper and business icon, Sean “P Diddy” Combs, which will see the latter’s music cable network Revolt TV showing on Masiyiwa’s Kwese TV.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Taking to microblogging site, Instagram, early this week, P Diddy said he was honoured to be launching in Africa, as the development resonates with his dream when he started Revolt TV.

“When I introduced Revolt, I wanted to build a platform that would inspire creators around the world and open doors for artistes on a global scale. To launch in Africa is a huge honour for me and this deal illustrates the true impact Revolt has on the culture here at home and abroad,” he wrote.

Masiyiwa, who is based in the United Kingdom, was equally ecstatic with the development, saying the premium programming on Revolt TV fitted hand-in-glove with Kwese TV, whose main thrust is to provide fresh and engaging lifestyle and entertainment content.

“Sean Combs (aka P Diddy) recently announced via his Instagram page that his multi-platform TV network Revolt TV will be available on Kwese TV. Revolt is known for providing fresh and engaging music, lifestyle and entertainment programming, a natural fit for Kwese, which is focused on providing content that is relevant and premium,” he said.

Revolt is available to the continent through Kwese’s multi-platform offering including linear TV, mobile applications, web and streaming services.

Kwese TV, which is Masiyiwa’s brainchild, was launched recently in over 16 African countries.

It is a Zimbabwean satellite and broadcasting network owned by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, under Econet Media.

Econet Media president and group chief executive officer, Joseph Hundah, was recently quoted saying they were excited at the development.

“Having Revolt as part of our premium entertainment offering is a significant feat. We are excited to be the broadcaster bringing this channel to Africa,” he said.

The Kwese deal marks Revolt TV’s first international distribution partnership.

The channel is available on Kwese TV Channel 605 and will broadcast breaking music news, artiste interviews, exclusive performances and original programming.

According to online reports, the agreement is the latest in a string of channel deals agreed by Kwese TV, which recently launched its satellite-delivered pay TV service in Ghana, Rwanda and Zambia as part of a planned rollout across Africa.

