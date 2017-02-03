Blacks don’t have culture of paying tax: Chinamasa

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa has challenged MPs to proffer constructive suggestions to help the government increase its revenue inflows, indicating that a paltry 3% of every $100 collected as revenue was going towards service delivery with the bulk of the money consumed by the wage bill.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
“We must come to Parliament to change that structure and we cannot change it if we continue to speak in tongues,” he said yesterday.
“If you do not want to be taxed, please do not shout and expect better service delivery. Our people in the informal sector do not want to be taxed. When a black person takes over a business, they do not want to pay taxes. If we want good health, education and roads, we need to have a culture of paying taxes. Who then is supposed to pay taxes, as I cannot tax foreigners?”
Chinamasa then took a dig at Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) for suggesting that the Finance ministry should be headed by an economist.
Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi (Zanu PF) proposed the official adoption of the South African rand, but Chinamasa dismissed it, saying it was impossible as Zimbabwe is not involved in the decision-making regarding the appreciation and depreciation of the rand.
who’s gonna pay tax to a bunch of corrupt government crooks & watch hard earned money being flushed down the drain? ofcourse we won’t pay tax
barbie gal
its difficult to pay tax so that someone buys a 1.5 million ring for his wife.
CONCERNED CITIZEN
TAX SHOULD ONLY BE COLLECTED FROM FOREIGNERS NOT THE CHILD OF THE LAND EVEN IN THE BIBLE JESUS CHRIST ELUDED TO THAT ?
New King James Version Matthew 17:24-27 Peter and His Master Pay Their Taxes When they had come to Capernaum, those who received the temple Tax came to Peter and said, “Does your Teacher not pay the temple Tax?” He said, “Yes.” And when he had come into the house, Jesus anticipated him, saying, “What do you think, Simon? From whom do the kings of the earth take customs or Taxes, from their sons or from strangers?” Peter said to Him, “From strangers.” Jesus said to him, “Then the sons are free. Nevertheless, lest we offend them, go to the sea, cast in a hook, and take the fish that comes up first. And when you have opened its mouth, you will find a piece of money; take that and give it to them for Me and you.”
Emperor's new clthes spotter
LOL, so you going to pay tax to the USA, UK, every other country in the world?
Bonz
hmm i think i agree that the finance minister should be headed by an Economist.
tobiasmudapakati
Chinamasa is failure hapana chaanoziva value yaawedzwra pa nyama ndeipi. Chinamasa anofanira kusiya basa like yester year.ungatarisire chakanaka kubva kuvanhu ivavo.Mafloods aida kuva wiper gore rinho kukukurwa negugwa chaiko.
Mombs
Even an economist from Harvard will not help as he will be impeded by a dumb politburo and power hungry president. As for paying taxes,do you know the tax collectors’ salaries? And the municipal executives? And the president’s travelling bills?
Vakalamba
You want us to pay tax so that you can fund the T and S (travel and subsistence allowance)
Nokuda
Chinamasa just being racist here. Dont paid everyone with one brush.
Getrude
Saka zhunde raMambo ranga riri chii if it was not tax? Chinamasa please shut up on issues you do not know and let the informed people discuss such issues. I have a better idea for you. Go to the rural areas where more than 50% of the people voted for you and Zanu PF and get your taxes. I did not put you there saka I don’t want to participate in anything to do with you and or Zanu PF.
Nyatsimba Mutota
That is very true, blacks dont have a culture of paying taxes. We allowed blacks to take companies which were very operational, now there is very little production to talk about, with that little production they will not pay tax. 1980 takafarira n’anga neinobata mai. Iyezvino infrastructure zero, 15 billion gone, corruption high
Doris
Exactly Nyatsimba….this government has developed a culture of greed with no comebacks. Take the businesses. Take the farms. Take the small holdings. Take equipment and household effects from farms etc. And they are protected from prosecution. Why the hell pay taxes when everything else is for free
FACTS
This is a FACT guys. People always want to find ways to evade paying tax or any obligation and particularly politicians. They dont want to pay tollgates, parking fees, electricity, water. They don’t want to buy agricultural inputs – Africans LOVE freebies. Unfortunately the world does not have freebies
Thank you Minister for this BOLD STATEMENT, Its time Africans we take stock of our shortcomings.
Divaldo
Hon Minister , this is not a black or white issue. For starters the revenue base has diminished due to company closures which are caused by corrupt and senseless government policies. Its simple here, you do not kill the goose that lays the eggs and expect to be served an omulet for breakfast. The government must put an enabling enviroment for companies to thrive and all else will follow.
kamukaranga
svodaiwo minister, tax yekupa kaharahwa mari yekuti kagare kachingofamba madiro kuita kavisiting president, baba vanoita kushanya mumusha mavo. baba vanorapwa kuzhe kwemusha vawo voti vana endai pachipatara apa, svodai maminister
mc solomon
FACTS — SHUTUP, YOU ARE USELESS.
Dunderhead
That made Eddie Cross’ day in parliament.
Get Away
Nyaya yomurikutaura haibudi Kana vana Chipanga vakaramba vachitaura kuti mai mugabe VATUNGAMIRE zimbabwe. Tirambe tichingova bhadharira ndege kuinda kusingapore ikoko nokuti vakanyanyodii? She must forget it if she can’t stop it she should just go and stay there. We can’t afford that nonsense yamarovha asingadi kugara pasi. Ngavatenge ndege yavovoga vozvidirira vogapetro voinda kwavanoda nemukwashawavo
samanyika wekuManyika
You are so right honourable minister and may you please be the one to cast the first stone.
Simweena Bantu
Patrick Donald Trump Chinamasa.
mc solomon
Chinamasa is completely lost. Paying tax has nothing to do with culture its about putting systems in place which make sure companies pay tax. This man has no clue at all, things have broken down hence no controls in place. I live overseas … even whites try to dodge tax but they dont do it for long as every cash movement is tracked. Please shutup if you nothing to offer.
Busani
tsvatu waro. mutero kubvepi
Zvinavashe
Is chinamasa a white person is it being educated to blast yourself by speaking english. Does that have to do with payment of taxes. How about the chinese, how do you call them ? white again? what do you call white? does colour have anything to do with paying of taxes? After all 15% of GDP is too dear and over durden to Zimbabweans but you still cry of lack of enough money because of your empty education. Chinamasa is a lawyer how can you be a custodian of a country’s purse. At the moment you surely say the answer, YOUR WAGE BILL IS TAKING ALL WHAT SHOULD BE SAVING THE COUNTRY, So you cant reduce your labour force or at list cut down your salaries and STOP BEING A COWARD. You accepted the shadow of English customs, colour and tongue and you initially taught by speaking English your mother had no tongue. look you will never be English by wisdom and custom. Fools are coppy like your evil and empty education system.
tawana
anopenga uyu Chinamasa.Vanhu do not want to pay taxes nokuti its misused.Zinara chaiyo inotora ma millions ema dollars akayita sei asi look at the state of the roads where is the money for all those toll fees going kana the roads acho ari in such a bad state.What it simply means is hurumende iyi wants money from people for corrupt activities nekuguta kwawo chete.Reminds me of Mphoko who went to Avondale Police station sometime last year akandobuditsa vanhu vanga vasungwa whom accused of misusing ZINARA Funds saka you tell me why should l bother to pay taxes for such an inefficient government.And zvinondirwadza futi kuti mari yangu yema taxes is used kubhadhara zvimapurisa zvinondirowa nemabhoma zveRiot that my money was used kutenga zvinhu izvozvo nokuti nda demonstrate kuti handichadi Mugabe’s government.Mari yangu yoshandiswa kuti ndirohwe here sure nekudirwa mvura inoswinya nemari yangu here sure saka that’s why l hate paying taxes.
Taxman
The world over no one wants to pay tax. Payment of tax has nothing to do with colour. This is a fact. Chinamasa is lost. However, when the Government provides services to its citizens more and more people become willing tax payers. The question I always ask myself is why should I pay tax to the Zim Govt? As a Tax Advisor this is the question my clients ask me every day. The country cannot provide jobs for our children, the hospitals are death institutions, we have no roads anymore, the president hardly sleeps in this country, the Govt has a huge appetite for cars even after 37 years in power, etc. What then motivates the “blackman” to pay tax? I will not until Chinamasa & Co come to their senses. Call me unpatriotic but is the ZANU PF Govt patriotic when it fails to provide basic services?
Kusingapore
Are the big wigs including himself paying taxes
Respond
We are the most taxed people in the whole wide world, you pay the highest PAYE, the go to the supermarket, get taxed , go to clothing store get taxed, everywhere. If you are in business, they want your tax but no business startup loans, You want tax money to pay for Mugabe holidays, you spend millions on one Mugabe trip, globe trotting. If Mugabe is still doing rounds as he is doing, you still have money Mr. Chinamasa, GO TO HELL.
Myrle Coull
