Mushure sees bright future for DeMbare

DYNAMOS skipper, Ocean Mushure is confident the team will be a competitive force once again this season and is not reading much into the 3-1 drubbing at the hands of archrivals Caps United in the semi-finals of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Charities tournament.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

He said his side showed great potential and will be more refined by the time the season kicks off at the beginning of April.

Mushure, who is one of the few senior players, who remained with the club after the departure of several key players, believes the new-look Dynamos squad, with a mixture of youth and experience, can go all the way.

He said he had noted with satisfaction that they are playing as a team, unlike in the previous campaign, where he said they were playing as individuals. He even suggested it was the major reason why they fared poorly by their lofty standards.

Dynamos finished in fifth position, as Caps United claimed the title.

“I thought we played well. What I liked most about this team is that there is unity of purpose. We play as a team.

This is one of the reasons why I think the present squad can compete this time around. It’s different from last season when we played like 11 different individuals, lacked cohesion. I strongly believe this is why we didn’t do well last season. But with this team I am confident we can do better although it is still early days,” he said.

“Remember Caps United have been preparing for their Champions League all along and that is why they had an upper hand. But I am sure we are getting there slowly in terms of fitness levels and by the time the season starts we should be a much stronger side.”