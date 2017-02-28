Maligwa lands Mutare town clerk post

RUSAPE Town secretary, Joshua Maligwa, has landed the Mutare town clerk’s post after his candidature was approved by the Local Government Board, NewsDay has learnt.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Sources privy to the matter said Maligwa came up tops ahead of Chegutu town clerk, Alexio Mandigo and Bindura chamber secretary, Evelyn Madziire, who were also vying for the same post.

Mutare mayor, Tatenda Nhamarare, declined to confirm Maligwa’s appointment, but said city councillors were scheduled to meet today to endorse the new town clerk.

“I cannot give you the name today because l don’t know what councillors will say in our full council meeting today (tomorrow), but certainly we will give you the name after our full council meeting,” he said.

Council sources said Maligwa’s appointment had been confirmed in writing by the Local Government Board.

“We received a letter on Friday from the Local Government Board confirming that Joshua Maligwa was successful after he was interviewed together with two other candidates,” the source, who declined to be named, said.

“The ball is now in the councillors’ court to endorse Maligwa at a full council meeting, but l don’t think there is going to be problem because he is level-headed person. As soon as the councillors endorse him he will assume his duties.”

Maligwa’s first task would be to mobilise financial resources to clear the council’s seven-month-long salary arrears, among other challenges.

He replaces Obert Muzawazi, who quit the post last year, after he was accused of corruption.