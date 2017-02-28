Macheso, Masike for Pengaudzoke album launch

SUNGURA ace, Alick “Extrabasso” Macheso and songbird Hope Masike will on Saturday provide entertainment at Pengaudzoke’s album launch at The Legends Sports Diner in Marondera.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The sungura outfit, fronted by Faheem Somanje, will launch their debut album titled Ndezvedzinza.

Macheso will share the stage with Mbira musician, Hope Masike, who seldom performs in the town, despite commanding a number of fans.

Music promoter, Daniel Masaiti, who is assisting Pengaudzoke on logistics, yesterday said it was about time Marondera hosted such big events.

“We are happy that Macheso and Hope Masike have agreed to perform at the album launch. This is an honour to the people of Marondera where Faheem hails from. The fans should come in their numbers to support one of their own,” he said.

“I also urge the business community to grace the occasion and rally behind the talented Faheem, who has done a lot in steering the big band left by his father, Daiton. We have also invited Faheem’s uncle, Josphat and they will perform together,” he said.

Macheso is also expected to join Pengaudzoke on stage for the song Nhaka in which the Mundikumbuke singer featured. The album was produced at Macheso’s Alema Studios in Chitungwiza and was mixed by veteran producer, Bothwell

Nyamhondera.

Pengaudzoke was offered a free recording contract by Macheso, who has since adopted the youthful outfit as curtain raisers at most of his shows.