Former minister Langa evicted from council house over rentals debt

FORMER Arts, Sport and Culture minister Andrew Langa has been ordered to vacate a rented house at Insiza Rural District Council after accumulating an unpaid rental bill of $8 000 since 2004.

BY SILAS NKALA

Council chairperson, Daniel Mpofu said the local authority decided to take legal action after Langa allegedly refused to vacate the house arguing that he made some improvements on it.

Last Friday, Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa confirmed a deed of settlement signed by the two parties, which ordered Langa to vacate the property by August 31 this year, pay the arrears, legal costs and interest at the rate of 5% per annum.

“…the defendant entered an appearance to defend the suit and whereas the parties have reached an amicable and acceptable settlement and have agreed on an appropriate order to be made,” reads the deed of settlement in part.

“Now, therefore, the parties agree as follows: the defendant shall vacate number 60 low-density area, Filabusi by August 31, 2017, defendant shall pay the arrear rentals to the sum of $8 800 within six months and will be paid by the time defendant vacates from 60 low-density area, Filabusi. The defendant’s claim for improvements shall be dealt with separately and there be no order as to costs.”

The guest house is a council income generating project.

Before the latest development, Langa had his earlier rental debt of $19 000 written off by then Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo on a ministerial order. He, however, allegedly abandoned paying the rentals again which then accumulated to the current $8 800, prompting the council to take him to court.