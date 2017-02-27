Warriors defender Mhlanga AWOL

WARRIORS’ defender, Lawrence Mhlanga’s whereabouts are unknown, as he has not showed up for training for Chicken Inn after his failed attempt to join fellow premiership side FC Platinum.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mhlanga signed with FC Platinum after misrepresenting to the club that he was a free agent, but it turned out he still had a running contract with Chicken Inn, who wrote to the Norman Mapeza-coached outfit alerting them of the player’s status.

FC Platinum obliged and sent Mhlanga back, but Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara yesterday said the big defender is yet to report for training and would face disciplinary action for his troubles.

It could not be established if FC Platinum had revoked the contract they signed with Mhlanga.

“He has not showed up and we are not going to look for him. We are in the process of instituting disciplinary action against him for the FC Platinum case and for not coming for training. He knows where to find us,” Hara said.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn have confirmed bringing on board Hwange holding midfielder, Innocent Mucheneka and parting ways with midfielder, Canaan Nkomo, while closing the door on former ZPC Kariba midfielder, Elvis Meleka.

Meleka has been trying his luck with the former league champions for the past two weeks.

“We have signed Mucheneka from Hwange and at Chicken Inn, we don’t sign a player for less than two years. The coach (Rahman Gumbo) has asked (Canaan) Nkomo to look for another club, where he can get game time, as you know he has not been playing for a while here. (Elvis) Meleka has been training with us, but he has also been told to look elsewhere,” Hara said.

Chicken Inn, who have also signed striker Kudakwashe Gurure from Mutare City Rovers, beat Hwange 1-0 in a friendly match at the Colliery on Saturday.

Gurure and Mucheneka played for Chicken Inn in that match.