Mushore’s salary bill balloons to over $115 000

SUSPENDED Harare town clerk, James Mushore’s unpaid salary bill has reportedly ballooned to over $115 000, as the government and the local authority continue to squabble over his appointment.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mushore, who signed a two-year contract with Harare City Council on April 1 last year, has remained stuck at home for the past 11 months, accumulating a cool $10 457 in monthly salaries, after Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere blocked him from assuming duties, accusing mayor Bernard Manyenyeni of breaching appointment procedures.

Mushore has threatened to sue council over his unpaid salary and other benefits, which include fuel, airtime and an official vehicle, among others.

“The court ruled that my matter was not urgent. The court accepted that I was indeed the town clerk. So the city could simply pay me to sit at home! What a shocking waste of ratepayers’ money?

“However, the city has not paid me a penny, as they say they are broke, but I intend to sue them for my money,” he said.

Mushore said despite attempts to have the matter resolved, there was no progress in his case.

“This is a problem of mismanagement and corruption. Thieves thrive in maladministered environments, so sadly there has been no progress. That is why our sunshine city is in the state it is in now. The executive at the city focus on enriching themselves and have no regard of their duty to the long-suffering ratepayers,” he said.

In delivering judgment in case HH381/16, High Court judge Justice Joseph Mafusire said it was within the rights of Harare City Council to employ someone to seat at home, as they had no obligation to give Mushore work to do.

“He is due his salaries and benefits. If he felt that he was entitled to be provided with work by his employer… then he was ill advised. It is trite that there is no such obligation on the part of an employer,” reads part of judgment.

Manyenyeni said since the matter was still before the courts, his hands were tied.