Accident victim files $80 000 lawsuit against bus firm

A BULAWAYO bus accident vicim has filed an $86 000 lawsuit against Mzansi Express, after he got injured in a horrific crash that occurred along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in 2014.

BY SILAS NKALA

Florence Moyo, who was one of the passengers, claims she sustained multiple injuries when the bus driver, Isaac Mathanti Ncube, lost control of the vehicle, which eventually overturned and injured her on February 25, 2014.

The matter has been set to be heard on March 7 by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo.

In her summons, Moyo submitted that $6 000 was for special damages and $80 000 as general damages.

“Plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for payment of interest on the total figure of $86 000 at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from the date of issue of summons,” reads the summons in part.

In her declaration of the claim, Moyo submitted that on February 25, 2014, Ncube lost control of the bus near Mazunga area, resulting in the accident.

“The said accident was caused by the negligence of defendant (Ncube). In one more or all of the following respects, he travelled at a speed which was excessive, failed to stop or act reasonably, where the accident seemed imminent, failed to keep a proper look out in the circumstances, failed to keep the bus under proper control,” she submitted.

Moyo said the accident was due to negligence of the company through failure to service the bus so as to keep it roadworthy. She said she sustained injuries, which included loss of teeth, a double fracture on her right ankle, fractured ribs and damages to her spinal code. She said she is currently receiving physiotherapy and will continue to do so.

“As a result, the injury sustained by Florence Moyo, suffered damages in the amount of $86 000, which is calculated as follows, estimated future expenses $4 000, special damages consisting of cost or damaged items being lost cash in the sum of 12 150 rands, spectacles $300, cellphone $500, bus ticket $22, general damages as a result of pain and suffering, loss of amenities of life and permanent disfigurement $80 000,” reads the declaration of the claim.