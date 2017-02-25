Choose freedom, not bondage

TO enjoy believers’ liberty, you have to overcome the lure of the old covenant and extricate yourself from the Mosaic law.

DEVOTION: Erasmus Makarimayi

We’re living in the dispensation after the requirements of the New Testament or covenant were met offering us inheritance of the promises of God by grace.

The bondage of law was broken and access to the promise granted by grace.

We’re, therefore, living in the age of promise.

It’s an individual decision to renew the mind and seek knowledge.

Sometimes, pulpits are designed to keep us under law in order to have human control over us.

In other instances, a mixture of law and grace is preached depending on what suits the preacher.

From the moment you’re born again, you have to acquaint yourself with what God freely gave you in Christ.

In spite of your feelings and circumstances, you’re what God says you’re.

It’s the knowledge of what Christ did that gives you victory.

The power of the knowledge will make you not try to be what you already are or gain access to where you already are and fight battles already won.

For emphasis, if you’re a born again believer, you’re not under the law neither are you in new covenant.

You’re a beneficiary of the New Testament between God and Himself in His Son Jesus Christ. There’re no covenant requirements for you to fulfil.

Your part is to walk in the promise by faith.

Always check the Bible for yourself to avoid manipulation and inheriting someone’s errors.

Whenever a sermon plunges you into fear, bondage, traditions and practices that make the finished work of Christ of no effect, run away with your life.

Galatians 5:13 categorically states: “For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.”

That’s your calling, liberty not bondage.

As you enjoy the liberty, your mind changes and you detest fleshly lusts.

Rhetorically, Romans 2:4b asserts in question: “Not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?”

You’re free not bound.

Confession of Jesus moves you from the operation of the old covenant to the promises of the new covenant.

Talking of Jesus, Hebrews 8:6-7 and 13 records: “But now hath he obtained a more excellent ministry, by how much also he is the mediator of a better covenant, which was established upon better promises. For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second. [13] In that he saith, a new covenant, he hath made the first old. Now that which decayeth and waxeth old is ready to vanish away.”

Faith in Jesus means that you accept that He fulfilled the requirements of the law for you to live by grace.

Jesus himself is the mediator, not you and I. The old covenant between God and Israel or the Mosaic covenant was faulty and decaying and, thus, was made away with.

The preacher is called to preach the benefits of the new covenant.

2 Corinthians 3:6 reads: “Who also hath made us able ministers of the New Testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.”

When studying the Bible, always ascertain that you grasp the spirit of the Bible. Clearly stated here is that the law kills, but the benefits of the New Testament is life.

Jesus gives guidance to this New Testament in Matthew 26:28: “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”

The benefits of the New Testament came about by the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ.

To acquaint yourself with the benefits, be very conversant with the writings of the Bible from His death to Revelation.

There’re incredible promises contained therein.

This by no means is suggesting you should discard other parts of the Bible.

A careful and intelligent study of the Bible from Genesis to Revelations will show you all the mysteries of who you really are and the grace available to you.

The law is an all or nothing system. Adopting portions of it is not an option.

James 2:10 states: “For whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.”

We accept grace because we reverence and honour the perfect work done by Jesus. Grace believers don’t demean and ridicule what Jesus accomplished for our enjoyment.

We’re mindful of Galatians 5:1: “Stand fast, therefore, in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”

We choose freedom not bondage. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

