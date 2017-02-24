Minister Mpofu’s company sued over $14 393 rates debt

BULAWAYO City Council has taken Macro-Economic Planning and Investment minister Obert Mpofu’s private company, Trebo and Khays, to court over rates arrears amounting to $14 393.

BY SILAS NKALA

In summons filed at the High Court last week, council claimed that Mpofu’s company had failed to pay for rates in Cowdray Park between December 2011 and 2016.

“The plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for the payment of $14 393,14, being arrear rates charges levied by plaintiff on defendant’s account number 702250100 held with plaintiff in respect of its immovable property situated at 22501 Cowdray Park in Bulawayo which rates arrears were accumulated during the period December 2011 to May 2016 which amount defendant has failed to pay despite lawful demand to do so by the plaintiff,” reads the summons.

“Interest at the rate of 6% per annum as prescribed by the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:14 from December 2011 to date of full payment and costs of suit.”

The company was given 10 days to respond to the summons, and by close of business yesterday it had not done so.