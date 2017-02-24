Lady Storm in nasty bar brawl

EXCITING dancer and musician, Lady Storm, was caught up in a nasty brawl involving another woman outside a popular Harare bar on Wednesday night.

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

The fracas occurred outside City Sports Bar during the Dancers’ Association Awards ceremony, which was taking place in the bar.

Information obtained by NewsDay is that Lady Storm and the woman were fighting over a man.

“The man’s wife came to the bar and met Lady Storm. The guy gave them space and said they should sort each other out. That’s when Lady Storm and the woman started pushing and shoving each other around,” a witness said.

The witness said Lady Storm then dashed into her car, which is believed to be a gift from the man at the centre of the brawl, and was inolved in an accident while reversing.

“She tried to speed away, but in the process, reversed into the boyfriend’s car and also hit a kombi parked across the road. Noticing she had crashed into two cars, she sped off, but then turned to go and park by the service station,” another witness said.

Lady Storm reportedly crashed a Mercedes-Benz C200 registration ACY 4825, and the car she hit was a Toyota Prado registration AAU 4555.

Unconfirmed reports say the man which the women were fighting for had actually paid bride price for Lady Storm in January.

When NewsDay arrived at the service station, which is located at the corner of Harare Street and Robert Mugabe Road, where Lady Storm had parked her car, she was seen looking for her phone, a Samsung Galaxy S6.

The left rear tyre of the car had burst. Rhumba musician, Madiz, was also present.

Efforts to obtain the names of the woman with whom Lady Storm had a fracas with or the alleged boyfriend were futile.

Also, efforts to get a comment from her were futile as her mobile phone was switched off the larger part of yesterday.

Lady Storm rose to fame when she featured on contemporary musician Jah Prayzah’s video Eriza.