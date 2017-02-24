AAG wants probe into Simbisa outlets

THE Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has petitioned the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe to launch an inquiry into the structural competences of all Simbisa Brands Limited buildings including the recently collapsed Nando’s Zimbabwe

fast-food outlet in Bulawayo.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The building collapsed last week on Saturday, killing one person and injuring three, after the roof was reportedly blown off by strong winds.

Simbisa is the franchise owner of Nando’s Zimbabwe, which is the mother company of Nando’s.

In a letter to the chief executive officer of the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe, AAG Matabeleland chapter president, Reginald Shoko, said an inquiry was needed on all Simbisa’s buildings as the incident was not the first one to occur.

The letter was also copied to Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Bulawayo City Council town clerk, Christopher Dube, Nandos Zimbabwe and Techno Expert Construction.

“We have noted with concern the Nando’s incident that has claimed a life and we have strong convictions to believe it is a case of reckless capitalism where companies, professionals and officials cut corners to increase profits,” reads part of the letter.

Shoko said the accident involving a Nandos Restaurant in Bulawayo was not the first one, with another Simbisa building caving in last December.

“This is too much of a coincidence hence, placing doubt on the integrity of the company, construction engineers and the local inspecting authority. We have reason to believe letting the local authority to probe the circumstances leading to the accident will be counterproductive as they may be in a bid to cover their incompetence”.

“We therefore, kindly request that your organisation launch an inquiry into the structural competences of all Simbisa buildings including the recently caved in Nandos Bulawayo,” the letter reads in part.

“Please note that failure to the aforementioned within the next 14 days, litigation will ensue as we seek to ensure public safety and sound values within the engineering fraternity”.

The collapse of the building comes as a setback for Simbisa, which has been expanding its footprint locally and on the continent.

Simbisa Brands Limited posted a profit-after-tax of $3,1 million in the nine months ending June 30, 2016 on the back of a growth in customers across the region.