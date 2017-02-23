Mujuru faces $5m lawsuit over ‘queen bee’ saga

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru is facing a $5 million lawsuit from former Zanu PF stalwarts Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo after she accused them of trying to sexually exploit her during their time in the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) opposition party.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

Mujuru fired the two from ZimPF a fortnight ago accusing them of trying to topple her.

She went on accuse them of trying to sexually exploit her after they said she would be ZimPF’s “queen bee”.

Gumbo has since said by saying Mujuru would be treated like a queen bee, they meant party leaders would protect her, as she grew ZimPF to challenge President Robert Mugabe.

The former Zanu PF spokesperson and Mutasa, the ex-Presidential Affairs minister, are now demanding that Mujuru retracts her statements made at a ZimPF meeting in Masvingo or face a $5 million lawsuit.

“You basically accused our clients of trying to persuade you to mate with all of the men in the party. Our clients take grave exception to these statements,” Mutasa and Gumbo’s lawyer, Gerald Mlotshwa, of Titan Law Chambers, wrote in a letter addressed to the ZimPF leader dated February 20.

“You knew fully well that the words were uttered that our clients desired such activity from you.

“You words were malicious and deliberately intended to tarnish our clients’ respective reputations and images.

“We have an instruction to demand from you on behalf of our clients, as we, hereby, do, a full retraction of your allegations along with a public apology in respect of the unfounded statements made denigrating our clients.”

Mlotshwa added: “Should we not have received any such retraction and public apology by close of business [tomorrow], we will have no option, but to proceed with our client’s further instructions to sue you in the High Court in the combined amount of $5 million.”

Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, yesterday said she would defend herself against any lawsuit from Gumbo and Mutasa.

“We have just received the ill-advised and mischievous claims from Mlotshwa on behalf of Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa on the basis of the unfortunate allegations that Mujuru made defamatory statements against the two,” Nyandoro said.

“I am in the process of taking instructions from my client and once same has been done, we will respond to the demonic allegations accordingly.”

He said the lawsuit confirmed the two were working on behalf of Zanu PF to destroy ZimPF.

“We put Gumbo and Mutasa on notice that more is going to come for we want the world to know who they are in reality. They are just small old boys in bigger people’s robes.”

Mujuru also fired five other ZimPF officials on allegations that they were spying for Zanu PF.

Mutasa and Gumbo rejected their expulsion and declared themselves new leaders of the party.