Dynamos launch branded water to generate revenue

HARARE giants, Dynamos have launched branded mineral water in partnership with Afhold Investments, as the club, who are struggling to fund operations, seek to capitalise on their huge support base to generate revenue.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Afhold Investments marketing director, Tafara Madhara said they are projecting to sell about 500 000 bottles of mineral water every month, with Dynamos set to get 6c per bottle.

Madhara, speaking during the launch yesterday, said their partnership was fuelled by their desire and passion to support soccer and that Dynamos would reap huge rewards from the deal.

“Soccer is the most popular sport in the country. However, despite its popularity, clubs are still finding it difficult to make ends meet. This has partly been as a result of us the business community and the clubs failing to unlock the commercial opportunities within the sport. Piracy of team merchandise has also taken its toll on clubs and they have failed to enjoy economic benefits that could be derived from their brands. The greatest clubs in the world have realised this potential and are exploiting their brands through franchises like this to generate revenues for their clubs. Real Madrid, for instance, racked in ₧247 million in 2016 marketing from their brand.

The Dynamos deal has potential to rack in up to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year if we all play our part. It is against this background that Afhold and Dynamos came up with this initiative, which we hope will see us do greater things,” he said.

The mineral water will be sold at leading fast food stores, shops, restaurants, bars and other places including churches.

Dynamos president, Keni Mubaiwa said they were happy to enter into the deal, which he said would help them overcome challenges they are facing as a club. He said the mineral water will start being sold at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday during the ZNA Charity Shield semi-final against Caps United.

The two teams face off in the season opener for the right to play in the final. Bulawayo giants Highlanders clash with FC Platinum in the other semi-final clash at Barbourfieds Stadium on the same day.

The Glamour Boys also took the opportunity to introduce new members they roped into their executive, with Graham Mafoko coming in as acting secretary general to replace Webster Chikengezha, while Moses Chikwairo, the club’s former treasurer, bounced back as a committee member.

Chikengezha indicated he was quitting last year, but is yet to officially tender his resignation to the club. He has stopped attending executive meetings.