Chivaviro postpones SA album launch

GOSPEL musician Togarepi Chivaviro has postponed the launch of his latest album Maranatha in Germiston, South Africa to Easter Monday as a way of supporting other musicians who are launching their albums in March.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The South Africa-based musician was expected to launch his 13th album at Germiston Prayer Centre in Mzanzi on March 11, before another launch in Harare on April 11 at the Anglican Cathedral.

Chivaviro, who is famed for the hit track Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha, said, besides that several gospel musicians will be launching their albums in March, the 10-track album still needed to be polished up following another collaboration to be done early in March.

“We have decided to postpone the SA launch because of a major development in the production of that album, an exciting collaboration that will take place at the beginning of the month, which we thought our fans will definitely love as part and parcel of the new album. Due to that, we have moved the launch to Easter Monday,” he said.

He added that other musicians including Matthias Mhere, Wellington Kwenda, Vadzidzi Vekutanga, the Charambas and Michael Mahendere will be launching new products in March.

“In the spirit of brotherhood, we just agreed to space our release dates, so that the fans can attend all the events and be blessed,” Chivaviro said.

His latest 10-track album contains the title-track Maranatha, that features his wife Juliet, Mhere, Munyaradzi Munodawafa and Leonard Zhakata, among others.

The album was recorded both in SA and Zimbabwe with top producers Blessing Masanga and Musa Mgwenya of Artisan Studios and Cut ‘n’ Edit respectively, while South Africans Buhle Nhangulela, Putuma Tiso and Muzi were backing vocalists.