AMHVoices: Coalition needs both strength and wisdom

I read with dismay that prominent MDC-T members are unwilling to form a grand coalition with small opposition parties apart from Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF, contemptuously dismissing those parties as too insignificant to consider in this strategic alliance against Zanu PF.

By Brandon Gutu,Our Reader

The politicians were somewhat blind to the fact that the formation of a grand coalition is a broad process which is already underway, involving civil rights activists, pastors, human rights lawyers, street vendors, jobless university graduates, disgruntled civil servants, war veterans and many political parties presently pressing for electoral reforms under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera).

The grand coalition is slowly come into existence in the minds of the long-suffering masses tired of the ruling party’s empty slogans and cannot possibly die a stillbirth because of arrogant utterances by politicians that regard themselves as more equal than others in our society. MDC-T can form an alliance with ZimPF, but such an exclusive alliance cannot pass for a grand coalition which can deliver us from our common problems under tyranny for the past 36 years.

Morgan Tsvangirai has apparently an important role in the coalition matrix because of his perseverance and non-violent resistance to brutal oppression, like all good citizens of Zimbabwe. Even so, this does not necessarily endear him as the natural head of a grand coalition of political parties and civic society. The greatness of a man is not in how many people follow him, but in his humility and willingness to follow others with new ideas for the benefit of future generations.

For purposes of unity among political parties it is prudent for us to consider a moderate, non-partisan person to lead this envisaged grand coalition, preferably from the civic society. And once constituted, the coalition would nominate a presidential candidate and set a template for the selection of municipal and parliamentary candidates in readiness for the forthcoming polls.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission can easily manipulate the electoral system in the absence of such a grand coalition and deny the opposition a clear majority vote as shown in the controversial harmonised elections of March 29, 2008.

It is my considered view that our failure to seize power over the years was mostly due to poor judgment of the political environment, wrong electoral strategies and policy inconsistencies on the part of the MDC-T, hence, the need for a concerted effort to ensure security of the ballot and political stability in this country.

A grand coalition is understandably a coalition of minds, with a view to devising strategies of fostering unity of purpose among the opposition parties, enforcing the minimum conditions for free and fair elections and putting in place a transitional mechanism for a bloodless transfer of power in anticipation of an electoral victory for the opposition in the harmonised elections set for 2018. This grand coalition would offer a democratic platform for people to contribute ideas without any prejudice with regard to the size of constituency or social status of the participants.

“There was once a small city with only a few people in it. And a powerful king came against it, surrounded it and built huge siege works against it. Now there lived in that city a man poor but wise, and he saved the city by his wisdom. But nobody remembered that poor man. So I said, ‘Wisdom is better than strength.’ But the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are no longer heeded.” (Ecclesiastes 9: 14-16)

This tale suffices as food for thought as we search for ideas which can save our beloved country.