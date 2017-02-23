8 most powerful pics this week – 23Feb

DANGER ZONE
Street children hang behind a moving driving school truck along Seke road yesterday. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
I WAS ONCE YOUNG & SO ON AND SO FORTH…
A tired looking President Robert Mugabe, who turned 93 this week, and is one the oldest presidents in the world, speaks at his suprise birthday party at his offices in Harare. Behind him is his portrait, taken in the 1908s when he was in his 50s
TRAGEDY
At least four people were seriously injured in Bulawayo when the roof of a building housing popular food outlet Nandos collapsed in the afternoon. The Standard understands the injured were workmen and some customers who were all ferried to hospital in ambulances. At least six vehicles were reportedly damaged in the mishap
MUTASA & GUMBO
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association Secretary General Victor Matemadanda addresses a press conference accompanied by ZimPF elders Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya. This came after ZimPF leader Joice Mujuru expelled Mutasa, Gumbo and other ZImPF members for allegedly colluding with Zanu PF and frustrating efforts to creat an opposition coalition to face Zanu PF in the 2018 elections. Here, the war veterans were expressing solidarity with the “expelled” founding members, and appeared to endorse them as the bona fide leaders.
AFTER THE RAINS
Women cross the Umzingwane river bridge in Beitbridge. The bridge only became passable last week following weeks of rainfall that resulted in floods . Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
ENTERPRISING
“Enterprising” Harare central traffic police officers are now taking advantage of the peak hour jam to pounce on motorists along one of the busiest streets, Julius Nyerere Way. The officers come in batches of up to 20 per group and armed with ticket books, sjamboks, and spikes, they target motorists who cross red robots and those that use cellphones while driving or stop after the white lines at robots. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
GAME OF SHADOWS
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s shadow looms large over President Robert Mugabe’s (left) before the start of the Zanu PF politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters. Mnangagwa is often accused of leading a faction plotting to succeed Mugabe, a charge he denies.
CASH CRUNCH
Pensioners queue for their for cash at POSB bank along Kwame Krumah Avenue. Some who spoke to NewsDay claimed they had been returning to the bank for six days without getting any cash. Zimbabwe is currently facing a crippling cash crisis and despite the Central Bank’s introduction of bond notes and a hasty push for the use of plastic money, cash queues have remained Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
those pictures are resembling political agenda to hell newsday
ummmmmm that kids on the truck yoooo! the instructor is not seeing it via the mirror????????????
thats the role of instructors to see what is happening behind the lorry huh….
(percy matiza 0784940142)
No Mr Editor, Mugabe was not yet born in 1908’s. Understandably its a typo but you cant tell us you have not yet noticed and corrected.