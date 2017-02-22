Original Timmy NaBhonzo cast returns

TWO former Timmy naBhonzo drama series actors, Charles Mbanje and Chipo Tsumba, affectionately known as Chandi and Amai Chocolate, respectively, have bounced back as the popular drama is set to return to the silver screen.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

This follows the release of a DVD titled The Return of Timmy naBhonzo late last year that saw two celebrated local comic actors, Timothy Tapfumanei (Timmy) and Lawrence Simbarashe (Bhonzo) reuniting after a long time.

Timmy naBhonzo hogged the limelight in the 1990s, with a number of acts and a drama series that became popular with entertainment lovers.

Tapfumanei yesterday said after their DVD production last year, they intend to return to the screens following “talks” with ZBC TV, who screened their DVD. He said the drama series will see the return of some of the original Timmy naBhonzo cast.

“We intend to return to the screen soon with the drama series. And we are currently working towards that. We are still negotiating with ZBC,” he said.

“We completed our pilot project that we are going to deliver to ZBC this week. After assessing the pilot project, we will then sit down and map the way forward.”

Timmy said he is confident that the audience will like their latest offering despite the stiff competition provided by DStv.

He said when ZBC TV showed a clip of the new offering on New Year’s Day, some viewers thought they were already back on television.

“So, people were asking, ‘so you guys just appeared once and disappeared?’ The people had anticipated for more screenings and I am sure that when the programme returns to the screen it, is going to attract viewers,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Bhonzo, who had fallen on hard times is now generating income through selling his DVDs.

The return of Timmy naBhonzo was shot as a means to rescue Bhonzo from abject poverty.