Masvingo Music awards call for entries

PREPARATIONS for the fourth edition of the Masvingo Music Awards (MMA) have begun with organisers calling for entries from musicians that originate from Masvingo province for the event pencilled for April 1.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

One of the event organisers, Pride Musekesa, said submission of music and music videos produced between 2016 and 2017 will start this Friday and will close on March 10.

“We are inviting all artistes based in Masvingo or that originate from the province to submit their work on CDs at Charles Austin Theatre with their names and number of tracks printed on the surface. Make sure that it plays before submission and no material is to be submitted via WhatsApp,” he said.

Musekesa said plans to introduce more categories are in the pipeline, but he emphasised that this will be determined by submissions.

“We hope to increase categories, but this decision will be effected after submissions and discussions with sponsors,” he said.

Hevoi FM will live streaming the event.

Musekesa said MMA has transformed the music fraternity in Masvingo by creating avenues for exposure.

“Since we started artistes’ creativity in their productions improved. People in this province have also started to appreciate local talent to the extent that companies have invited these musicians to perform at their various functions, thereby, giving them more exposure,” he said.

Other partners are Miles Transport, Fusion Wear, Makurira Clinic and Land Mark Bar proprietor, Kudakwashe Mudekunye.