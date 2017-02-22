Rainbow Airlines set to start Harare-Joburg route

Rainbow Airlines begins flights on the competitive Harare to Johannesburg route on March 5, as it spreads its wings in the industry.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

Rainbow chief executive officer, Ed Berry told NewsDay yesterday the airline would start with three weekly flights on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We will start with three times a week, gradually increasing to 14 per week,” he said.

The launch of the route comes two weeks after the airline began flights to Victoria Falls. Rainbow flies once a week (Saturdays) to the resort town.

The entry of Rainbow Airlines on the Harare to Johannesburg route is set to intensify competition.

Currently, South African Airways enjoys the lion’s share of the market, with 21 weekly flights.

The route links Zimbabwe with its largest trading partner, South Africa, a connecting hub in Southern Africa.

Other airlines that fly on the route include British Airways (through Comair), Airlink, Air Zimbabwe and low-cost carrier, fastjet Zimbabwe.

Berry said Rainbow would service the route using a CRJ 100 Bombadier 50-seater aircraft.

Tourism experts say more players on the route help in destination marketing, as it makes the place accessible.

Rainbow was supposed to begin flying in 2015, but failed to do so due to capital constraints.

The project was revived after GMRI Capital concluded the structuring and arrangement for equity and debt financing for Rainbow Airlines to service the local and regional markets.