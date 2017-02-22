Cowdray Park residents complain over impassable flooded main road

RESIDENTS of Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb have raised concern over an inaccessible flooded main road leading to the Garikai/ Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme, saying the road poses a danger to those in the area.

BY TALENT GUMPO

The residents said most public transport operators were now shunning the area because of the impassable roads, with some dropping off passengers far from their homes.

“We are now stranded because our main road is flooded and it is the only route that we use to get to our house, now we are forced to use a distant route,” a resident, who declined to be named, said.

“There are young men, who now spend the whole day there helping people to cross and they charge 25 cents for the service. We end up paying them instead of taking the longer route,” he said.

Local councillor, Collet Ndlovu, said he was aware of the situation, adding he had reported the matter to the council’s engineering department.

“I was there on Sunday and I failed to cross because the water reached up to my waist, I had to wait for the water level to decrease.

“I contacted the engineering department and I am waiting for their response on the way forward,” he said.