Cowdray Park residents complain over impassable flooded main road

RESIDENTS of Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb have raised concern over an inaccessible flooded main road leading to the Garikai/ Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme, saying the road poses a danger to those in the area.
BY TALENT GUMPO
The residents said most public transport operators were now shunning the area because of the impassable roads, with some dropping off passengers far from their homes.
“We are now stranded because our main road is flooded and it is the only route that we use to get to our house, now we are forced to use a distant route,” a resident, who declined to be named, said.
“There are young men, who now spend the whole day there helping people to cross and they charge 25 cents for the service. We end up paying them instead of taking the longer route,” he said.
Local councillor, Collet Ndlovu, said he was aware of the situation, adding he had reported the matter to the council’s engineering department.
“I was there on Sunday and I failed to cross because the water reached up to my waist, I had to wait for the water level to decrease.
“I contacted the engineering department and I am waiting for their response on the way forward,” he said.
Please stop wasting space on newspapers complaining about your desperate situations. Learn to vote properly. Conscientize your community to learn to vote properly if you want good service delivery. Obviously your councilor and MP don’t give a damn about your situation otherwise something could have been done by now. How come the road leading to and beyond council offices was repaired when the Choppies ground breaking ceremony was rumored to being held and yet you were left in your current state. VOTE PROPERLY