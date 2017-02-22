Buffaloes player dies at training

Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Buffaloes’ star player, Simbarashe Nyauzima, collapsed and died at training on Monday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Buffaloes assistant manager, Aaron Dzvete, confirmedthe footballer’s death to NewsDay yesterday. “They (players) were doing their routine warm-up session in the morning and when they were having a water break, Nyauzima just collapsed,” Dzvete said.

“He was rushed to the 3 Field Army Hospital, where the medical staff tried to resuscitate him, but without success.

The doctor said his pulse rate was very low and confirmed his death. His parents said they were going to take his body to Harare after the post-mortem.’’

Dzvete described Nyauzima’s death as a big loss, since he was a key member of the squad.

Former Buffaloes executive member, Ticha Zikai, described Nyauzima as a hard worker and disciplined player.

“I worked with him, he was a humble and disciplined defender. It’s a sad loss for the club. I was shocked when I heard the news,’’ he said. “The gap will never be filled, as he used to inspire his teammates when all was not well.”