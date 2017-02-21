Sibanda’s Ndolwane take album launch to Mzansi

AFTER announcing that they were going to release their second album in March, Bulawayo musician, Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds have pushed further the date of their album, titled Konke Sizok’lungisa, to April 29.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The album is the group’s second project in five years since their debut, Bakhuzeni, which they released after breaking away from Ndolwane Super Sounds.

Group manager, Thandazani Nyoni revealed that the album launch had been shifted to April 29 to enable them to host a mega launch both in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“We had to delay the album launch after we incorporated a South African-based promoter, PK July Promotions, who will help us host the launch in South Africa on April 29, then at Amphitheatre in Bulawayo on March 4,” he said.

“We apologise to our fans that were waiting for the new project, but we need time to perfect our art and as well deliver one of the best launches in both countries.”

Clement Magwaza and Zinja Ziyamuluma, who were featured on the album, will grace the Bulawayo launch.

“We are set to host our brothers in the music industry, Magwaza and Zinja Ziyamuluma. They are the best in the city, making this a launch not to miss. They featured on the album, hence, we need them to perform songs from album,” Nyoni said.

The album was recorded in South Africa, where the group enjoys a huge following and Nyoni promised they would not subject their fans to another drought.

“Our fans have endured a five year drought spell. We are back with new and good music. We will be releasing new music now and then, so that our fans are kept entertained,” Nyoni said.