‘Prophet’ jailed for theft

A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet from Lalapanzi, Midlands province, has been slapped with a four-year jail term for stealing $3 000 from his client after misrepresenting that he would pray for the money to multiply.

By Stephen Chadenga

Leonard Kambazinga (37) was last week sentenced for theft when he appeared before Gweru magistrate, Judith Taruvinga. His co-accused, whose name was only given as Shainai, denied the theft charge and was remanded in custody to March 3 for trial.

The court heard that on February 3, the complainant, Esther Sunday, approached Kambazinga and requested for her money to be multiplied to enable her to buy a commuter omnibus.

Kambazinga then arranged a visit to where Sunday was staying, told her to wrap the money in a white cloth before praying for it.

He then told Sunday not to untie the cloth until three months had lapsed. But on February 10, Kambazinga again visited Sunday and told her that he wanted to pray for the money.

He ordered other people to leave the room, received the money in the presence of Shainai and placed it in his small bag.

Kambazinga then placed pieces of paper in the white cloth, tied it and handed it back to Sunday, advising her not to untie it until after four months.

But, the following day, Sunday’s friend became inquisitive and opened the cloth, only to find the money had been replaced by pieces of paper.

She then reported the matter to police, leading to Kambazinga and Shainai’s arrest.

Kambazinga had one year of his sentence suspended on condition he paid restitution by March 31.