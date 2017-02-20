One dies, 3 injured in Nando’s building collapse

POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday said one person died and three others were injured after the roof of a fastfood outlet, Nando’s, collapsed on Saturday.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The accident occurred along Jason Moyo Street and 8th Avenue in Bulawayo, after the roof was reportedly blown off by strong winds.

“I can confirm the collapse of the building at Nando’s in Bulawayo, which resulted in the injury of three people and the death of one person on Saturday. The victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital and the other one died on admission,” Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango, said .

The victims’ names have not yet been released. In a statement, Simbisa Brands Limited, franchise owners of Nando’s Zimbabwe, said it regretted the incident and offered to assist the injured and their families and provide funeral aid for the deceased.

“The Nando’s store has been closed and an urgent investigation into what happened is under way,” the company said.

“The company is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of this incident and has taken immediate steps to assist the injured and their families. The company will also be assisting the family of the deceased with funeral expenses.”

Meanwhile, two people were injured yesterday when the car they were travelling in burst its front tyre and hit a tree before overturning along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Bulawayo City Council’s chief fire officer, Richard Peterson, confirmed the accident. “I can confirm an accident, which occurred along Harare Road after Nust (National University of Science and Technology) turn off, where two people got injured and were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital. The car burst its front left tyre, veered off the road, hit a tree and overturned in the process injuring the driver and a passenger,” he said.