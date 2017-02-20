DeMbare in Mozambique for training camp

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa travelled with a new look 20-member squad with a mixture of youth and experience to Mozambique for a training camp ahead of the 2017 Premier League season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys made the trip to Mozambique on Saturday for a series of international friendly matches, as part of their preparations for this year’s campaign.

Mutasa believes the team, which he took to Mozambique, forms the core of the side that will do duty in their bid to reclaim dominance of local football.

The former Dynamos midfielder is building the team around Denver Mukamba, whom he brought to Dynamos from Kiglon, following the departure of several players.

Speaking from Mozambique, Mutasa said the tour to that country would help him assess the personnel at his disposal. “This trip gives us the opportunity to see where we are in terms of our rebuilding. We have a number of new players in the team and they all want to prove a point and this is the stage for them to show what they are capable of,” he said.

Among the new arrivals at the club are defenders Pakanani Dube and Romario Chinetsa, midfielders Gift Saunyama, Cleophas Kapupurika and Valentine Kadonzo and striker Emmanuel Mandiranga.

Mutasa is credited with having put together the Dynamos squad that went on to win the league title under kalisto Pasuwa in 2011.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ashley Reyners, Tonderai Mateyaunga

Defenders: Peace Makaha, Pakanani Dube, Romario Chinetsa, Ocean Mushure, Obey Mwerahari, Elisha Muroiwa, M Machazani

Midfielders: Gift Saunyama, Tichaona Chipunza, Wisdom Mutasa, Valentine Ndaba, Denver Mukamba, Takunda Sadiki, Cleophas Kapupurika, Valentine Kadzonzo.

Strikers: King Nasama and Emmanuel Mandiranga.