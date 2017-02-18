State alleges Mawarire embarrassed President in New York

THE National Prosecuting Authority yesterday claimed #This Flag and social media activist, Pastor Evan Mawarire, embarrassed President Robert Mugabe when the latter was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York last year.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mugabe’s embarrassment was included in the State outline on Mawarire’s charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected government and inciting the public to commit public violence.

Mawarire is out of custody on $300 bail and was accompanied by his lawyer Harrison Nkomo when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him further to March 16.

It is the State’s case that during the period extending from July 13 to December last year, Mawarire, the founder of #This Flag movement and senior pastor at His Generation Church, used print and electronic media to incite the Zimbabwean populace to revolt against Mugabe.

The State alleges Mawarire urged Zimbabweans not to go to work and to shut down their businesses. The State further alleges people took heed of his calls and engaged in violent demonstrations, resulting in damages to property, stoning of cars and barricading of roads.

The State also alleges that despite warnings, Mawarire continued circulating videos on social media platforms in which he incited Zimbabweans to further stage demonstrations.

It is alleged as a result of his calls from August last year to January this year, there were violent demonstrations in the country where several properties were destroyed.

Again on September 15 last year, Mawarire is alleged, through social media, to have called on Zimbabweans in the United States and all over the world to converge in New York and confront Mugabe, who was attending the UN General Assembly with a view to embarrass him and force his immediate resignation from power.

The State alleges there are video clips recorded and media downloads of Mawarire committing the offence between July 13 and December last year.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.