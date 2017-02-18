Underdogs turned top dogs

Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe could take another step towards etching their names on the list of the biggest football minds in the country when they lead their respective clubs in their continental assignments today and tomorrow.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Both coaches have all to prove despite their domestic success last season, where they presided over the league title, in Chitembwe’s case, as well as success in the biggest knockout competition for Ndiraya.

The two had their breakthrough season last term. Having been subjects of nagging doubt, their success finally cast away any misgivings about their capabilities.

That they are now some of the top minds in the local top-flight league is not in doubt, but progress or success on the continent would thrust them to a higher level.

The two clubs have not yet encountered what can be regarded as genuine tests, with Caps United entertaining Lesotho side, Lioli in the Caf Champions League preliminary round tie, who, if they fall to, would be viewed as a big disappointment and a disaster.

Ngezi Platinum, young as they are, having only played in the top-flight for just one season, are still overwhelming favourites against Mauritian side Pamplemousse in the Caf Confederations Cup preliminary round tie.

Progressing to the next stage for both teams will certainly not be viewed as resounding success for both coaches.

But Chitembwe knows progression will give him a chance to test his football brains against one of the continent’s heavyweights, TP Mazembe.

With all respect to Lioli, who will certainly give it a fight against Caps with the knowledge that a score draw will take them through, everyone is looking beyond tomorrow’s opponents.

Until last season, Chitembwe always had his doubters, having had little success in his previous stints at Caps United.

On the other hand, Ndiraya is proving to be one of the best tacticians in the country after he raised Ngezi Platinum Stars from the dead last season to transform them into one of the most exciting teams in the league.

As his side take on Pamplemousse this afternoon, he, too, will target to keep himself in with a chance to have a go against some of the best sides on the continent.

Ngezi Platinum carry an advantage going into today’s match having managed an away goal in Mauritius.

But Ndiraya is so demanding that a 1-all draw, which normally would thrill any other coach, disappointed him.

He wanted more and today he will demand a lot from his side, who can sail through with at least a nil-all draw.

Ndiraya is a coach, who demands grafting from his players and he has moulded Ngezi Platinum Stars into quite an exciting outfit.

Just as Ndiraya and Chitembwe are demanding on their players, they both know that after last season’s success, a lot is now expected of them and the scrutiny begins with the matches today and tomorrow.