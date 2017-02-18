Ngezi bank on experience

NGEZI Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes the experience of playing continental football that some of the team’s personnel have could work in their favour when they face off with Mauritian side Pamplemousse in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Confederations Cup preliminary round second leg match at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

BY HENRY MHARA

The match, which had initially been pencilled for a 1pm kick-off, has been pushed forward to 2pm.

Ndiraya’s side are the favourites to go through after they managed a 1-1 draw away in Port Louis in the first leg last Saturday.

Speaking at the team’s Press conference yesterday, Ndiraya, who played and managed Dynamos in the African Safari as an assistant to Kalisto Pasuwa, said he would be looking to manage the game according to his plan, and the experience in his team would be very key.

Ngezi Platinum also have Gift Muzadzi as the goalkeepers’ coach, a man who has seen it all in African football, both with Dynamos and the Warriors.

“Gift is a very valuable member of our technical department, the reason why we brought him in is the experience he has amassed over the years locally and internationally. He has played in Africa before with Dynamos and the national team,” Ndiraya said.

“He is bringing in vast experience into the team. He is not confined to goalkeepers’ coaching only as he assists in all aspects. He is important to us and we hope he will use that experience and impart it to the youngsters in the team.”

Defender Patson Jaure, striker Liberty Chakoroma and goalkeeper Nelson Chadya have all played international football before.

“We are also quite fortunate that we have a few players who have also played in Africa. We have Patson who played Champions League football with Dynamos, and has also played for the national team. Liberty also, who was recently in Ivory Coast playing for the national team. We will all assist those guys who have not played at this stage. Our experience helped the team in Mauritius and we hope it will help in future assignments.

Ngezi would be without Walter Mukanga through injury, but they welcome back into the squad vice-captain Edgar Tapera and Byron Madzokere, who missed the trip to Mauritius due to injury.

The match was moved from Ngezi to Harare after Caf noted that there are no suitable accommodation facitilities in Mhondoro for officials and the visiting team.

However, Ngezi have made plans to bus in their supporters with club vice-president Busi Chindove saying nine buses will ferry their supporters to Harare.

Gate charges for the match has been pegged at $3 for the rest of ground and $5 for the VIP section.