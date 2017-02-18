The high price of motherhood for female musicians

IN the book, Joys of Motherhood, the late Nigerian author Buchi Emecheta reveals the pleasures derived from fulfilling responsibilities related to family matters in child-bearing, mothering and nurturing among women.

by PROBLEM MASAU

The author, however, also highlighted how the “joys of motherhood” also include anxiety, obligation, pain and sacrifice.

Most of Zimbabwe’s female musicians had to sacrifice their music career in pursuit of “joys of motherhood”.

Urban groover Betty Makaya who, upon her emergence on the scene, immediately became one of the refreshing faces of the movement during its peak in the early 2000, released hit tracks such as the duet with the late Jamal, Kurwizi, which remains one of the best contemporary love songs ever to be produced in Zimbabwe.

So powerful was the song that many people still remember every verse and line in the hit.

She churned other hits such as Amai, Ndakusuwa and Wakaenda.

However, 13 years down the line —and now a wife and a mother — Betty can’t cope up with the taxing schedule of showbiz.

“I cannot be doing things that I was doing when I was in teenage years. There comes a time when I have to sacrifice my talent and passion for my children,” she said.

Now based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Betty said she would find her way back one day.

Sandra Ndebele, who has also toned down her dancing and music since giving birth, described separating her maternal challenges from other spheres of her life as “a thorn in the flesh.”

In 2012, she had to take her then two infants on a tour in Canada.

“The girls were too young to be separated from their mother, so I had to travel with them. It was taxing, but I was compelled by circumstances to do it,” she said.

Female musicians such as Plaxedes Wenyika, Olinda Marowa, Mercy Mutsvene and Tariro Mutongorewa fizzled out once they got married.

The world over, superstars have to sacrifice for motherhood. Global pop icon Adele announced last year that she was quitting touring for 10 years to raise her son.

Solanje Knowles confessed to having compromised her career in order to put the needs of her son first, including cancelling eight scheduled European shows in 2013.

Edith WeUtonga is one of the local female artistes who have soldiered on though she acknowledged that juggling motherhood and music is a tough task. She is a mother of four.

“I believe God gives us our duties looking at our capabilities. It takes great planning to be able to do all. I am a mother, actress, teacher and musician. I also sit on several boards and all must happen because of great planning,” she said.

She said her daily routine starts with waking up early so that she can prepare for her daily chores.

“My day starts an hour early before the kids wake up, prepare them for school and I have to prepare for the husband. I also have to prepare for rehearsals, meetings, recordings, school pick-ups and I only get to sit down to a quiet house at midnight,” she added.

Fungisai Mashavave, one of the most consistent musicians in the country since bursting into the limelight in the early 2000s, says motherhood takes the front seat compared to music.

“Motherhood is the strength that keeps me going. In low times, when it seems like the whole world is against me and I feel like giving up, I know that after everything has been said and done, I must continue living for the sake of my children.

“Motherhood comes at a price though, since I have to forego things that I love,” she said.

A 2016 report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies says motherhood costs women a third of their wages.

Social commentator Pardon Taodzera says because of the patriarchal society it is difficult for women musicians to keep up with the momentum once they get married and become mothers.

“Society expects a woman to behave in a certain way whether she is the president of a country, a successful businesswoman or an accomplished musician.

“Society, which measures success in the form of motherhood, has exerted pressure on female musicians and some end up toning down their music and performances, while others quit altogether. It is sad that most women never reach their potential because of that,” he said.