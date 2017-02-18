$1,3bn required annually to reboot health delivery

ABOUT $1,3 billion is required annually to reboot the health delivery sector that faces a myriad of challenges ranging from lack of drugs, infrastructure to shortage of nurses and doctors, Health minister David Parirenyatwa has said.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Parirenyatwa said the required $1,3 billion was not just an estimated, but a realistic figure if the Health ministry is to operate at optimum levels in discharging its duties.

“We once reached a stage where we gathered together with experts in the ministry to see what will be the required amount for the ministry per year and what the cost of health care per year is in the public sector in Zimbabwe and we came up with a figure of $1,3 billion annually,” Parirenyatwa told the Senate on Thursday.

He was responding to a question by Chief Gampu on what his ministry was doing to ensure the diabetic, old and unemployed have access to health care services.

Parirenyatwa said if $1,3 billion was sunk into the health delivery sector, challenges that have been bedevilling his ministry would disappear.

“Everyone was shocked, bearing in mind that our economy is a $4 billion one. We are saying this is the amount that we require to ensure that the Ministry of Health and Child Care properly discharges its duties. Whether the money is there or not, this is the figure that is required. Zimbabwe needs to know about it.

“We require $1,3 billion per year which helps us with infrastructure, equipment, staffing and drugs. That is what the health system of Zimbabwe requires. That will cover all the issues including those living with albinism and such other issues. Please register it in your minds that we require $1,3 billion. We are not being unrealistic, but this is what the country needs, whether the money is there or not,” he added.