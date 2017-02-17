Zim struggle on Cana first day

RECORDS tumbled on the first day of the African Swimming Confederation (Cana) championships yesterday, as hosts Zimbabwe claimed their first medal at Bulawayo City Pool.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Oliver Tori of South Africa won the girls 14 and Under 800m freestyle in 9:37:40 beating last year’s record of 9:49:27.

Seyffert Taylin of South Africa claimed silver in 9:40:85, while bronze went to Soukup Therese of the Seychelles, who clocked 10:09:53.

In the boys 14 and under, Ahwan Hayden of Seychelles clinched gold in the 800m freestyle in 9:31:54 beating last year’s record held by Kok Shun Ryan, who clocked 9:38:21 in Mauritius last year.

Ryan of Mauritius came second in 9:34:16 beating his record with Andile Bekker of Botswana on bronze in 9:34:57.

Mundell Christu of South Africa grabbed gold in the women 15 and over in 9:35:85 also slashing last year’s 10:00:78 record by Grasselli Barn.

Zambia’s Fleur Donker got silver in 9:45:27 as Alexis of the Seychelles got bronze in 9:45:86.

Freeman James of Botswana picked up gold in the men’s 15 and over 800m freestyle in 8:47:78 failing to get the edge over last year’s record of Pedro Pinotes’ 8:34:68.

Zimbabwe got silver in that event through Craig van de Berg, who clocked 9:39:22 with Zambia’s Adam Bosse getting bronze in 9:39:27.

In water polo, Zimbabwe B boys were drubbed 15-5 by South Africa with host girls narrowly losing 9-7 to South Africa.