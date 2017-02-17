Weekend Outing

7 Arts Theatre, Avondale

THE country’s premier arts and culture awards night comes alive tomorrow as the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe honours artistes from diverse arts and cultural disciplines, who produced outstanding works in 2016.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

The National Arts Merit Awards finals are on at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare. The awards, to be hosted by top-rated comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, will be held under theme Partner with the Arts.

Top Dollar Nite Club, Kariba

The dance rage pick of 2016, Lady Storm, who has reportedly hit a lean spell associated with January when show attendance is traditionally low, is set to excite her fans away from Harare’s madding crowds, as she invades Top Dollar Nite Club in Kariba tomorrow.

Club 263

Bulawayo’s nightlife will be experienced in the “Sunshine City” when the City of Kings’ Club 263 moves to Harare for just one night, tomorrow.

City Sports Bar management will suspend business to make way for staff and DJs from Club 263 to take over the club tomorrow night.

This will be like a teaser ahead of the opening of Harare’s own Club 263 scheduled for March. The line-up of performers on the night will include comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and Sandra Ndebele, as well as other Bulawayo artistes based in Harare.

Yakafanana Night Club, Hatcliffe

Son of the late legendary musician Leonard Dembo, Tendai, is scheduled to share the stage with rapper, Carlos Green tomorrow night, as sungura intersects hip-hop at Yakafanana Night Club in Hatcliffe on Saturday.

On Sunday, Dembo joins former Jah Prayzah guitarist, Baba Harare, at Joy Centre in Highfield.

Jongwe Corner, Hatfield

Urban groovers, BaShupi and Trevor Dongo will take turns on stage, as they exchange microphones at Jongwe Corner in Hatfield.

Wheel & Ease Sports Bar (formerly Wezhaz), Warren Park 1

Afro-Jazz musician Edith weUtonga will be in a double header with Tendai Dembo in a rare blend of genres, when they take to the stage at Wheel & Ease Sports Bar in Warren Park 1 tomorrow night.

The Usual Place

Gifted mbira musician, Hope Masike will take mbira fans into the mysteries of an ancient past with the sweet melodies of the traditional music instrument, that she has made her own over the years, as she performs at The Usual Place at Jameson Hotel in Harare.

With Stella Chiweshe far away in the Diaspora and Chiwoniso Maraire late, Hope has dominated the genre on the local circuit.

Gulez Beer Garden, Kwekwe

Dancehall lovers in Kwekwe are in for a treat at Gulez Beer Garden tonight, when chanters Killer T, Mostaf and Killerman entertain patrons.

Killer T is likely to perform some of the tracks from his latest album Bvunza Tinzwe.

Pakare Paye Arts Centre, Norton

Sam Dondo, who launched his music career on a high note last year, but seemed to have waned out, is scheduled to perform at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, with his band, the Impala Subway Crooners, tomorrow.

Dzivaresekwa

Zimdancehall artiste, Hwindi Prezident, invades Dzivaresekwa tomorrow for a Valentine KetchyKetchy gig hosted by Storm Yard Sound.

ZIBF

Local writers will converge at the Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association (ZIBF) offices under the banner of the Zimbabwe Writers’ Association tomorrow to celebrate the life of Samuel Chimsoro, who died late last year.

The author of Dama Rekutanga and Smoke and Flames, Chimusoro died at his rural home in Zhombe, where he was now living away from the public glare.

There will be readings from Chimsoro’s works and discussions will centre on his work and vision as an artist.

The second half of the meeting, sponsored by the Zimbabwe Publishing House, will see stakeholders enlightened about the publisher’s current projects.

La Rouge Lounge, Westgate Mall

Dendera star Sulumani Chimbetu tonight holds a Valentine’s special at La Rouge Lounge at Westgate Mall in Harare, before staging another show in at Ritz Night Club in Masvingo tomorrow.

On Sunday, Sulu dates raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda at Dzivarasekwa Traveller in Harare.