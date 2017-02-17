OneFusion gains ground

NetOne’s new package, OneFusion, is becoming more and more popular in Manicaland, attracting scores of people every day who want to benefit from cheaper data.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Many villagers in remote areas such as Tanganda growth point in Chipinge and Honde Valley in Nyanga, among other areas, have embraced the package.

OneFusion combines monthly data, voice and social media bundles and has become one of the reasons that have led to a stampede for NetOne lines in Manicaland and other provinces.

In Mutare, scores of people were yesterday seen queuing at the NetOne shop and its other business partners registering for new lines as the telecommunications company is matching the last six numbers of the previous line.

Simbarashe Zimuto, from Mutare, described OneFusion as a good initiative that promoted the usage of information and communication technology (ICT) and digital media.

Titus Mariot, from Chipinge, said: “It gives us more space to access more information because it is cheap and affordable. My family has switched to OneFusion. It’s good for my school-going children because they have more data to do their research.’’

Thomas Muripo, a student, said: “I started using OneFusion in January. My parents used to complain that l was asking for too much airtime every week and I had resorted to ‘please call me back’ messages. On the OneFusion $5 package l do my school researches using generous data, social media and l can call my parents at will.’’

NetOne Zone 3 commander, Farai Matope, who covers Manicaland and Mashonaland East, said ICT was the future of the country.

“Our lines are selling like hot cakes. Our marketing is aggressive and we are educating people about our new package. Statistics can be provided in Harare, but what we are saying is that it’s a good initiative that has been embraced,’’ he said.

NetOne, in 2015, embarked on a restructuring exercise that saw players from the private sector and telecommunications experts joining the firm in order to bring innovation and value-added services.