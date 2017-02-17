Man kills friend over client

A 40-YEAR-OLD self-employed signwriter based in Harare was brought to court yesterday on a murder charge after he allegedly pushed his colleague against a metal wall, causing his death, as they pushed and shoved each other over a client.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

George Jojo Garanounga was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them in custody to March 2.

It is the State case that on December 2 last year, Garanounga and the now-deceased, Edwin Nicholus Tanga, who was also a signwriter, had a brawl over a customer.

The State alleges, during the scuffle, Garanounga pushed Tanga, who hit his back against a metal wall inside his office in the city centre. Tanga collapsed, but later got up and walked out of the building, before he collapsed again a few minutes later.

He succumbed to the fall injuries on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Audrey Chogumaira appeared for the State.