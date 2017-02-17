Kutsanzira lauds Mutuma

HIGHLANDERS are taking their time to make a final decision on whether to sign striker, Roderick Mutuma, but the Bosso players can’t wait for the deal to be completed.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The player has asked to join the Bulawayo football giants, while the coach, Erol Akbay, has recommended that the club signs him, but no deal has yet been put on paper.

Bosso attacker, Rahman Kutsanzira yesterday told journalists that he would want the forward to be in their ranks for the 2017 Premier Soccer League season.

“We have known Mutuma for a long time from his days when he was at Quelaton and so far he is relating very well with everyone,” he said. “He is a great player. I would personally love to play with him, but it is up to the coaches and the executive. If signed I think Mutuma will add value to our squad. Our target as players for this year is the championship. We finished on a high note last year, but there were slip-ups here and there.”

Kutsanzira said the players were looking forward to having Mutuma at Bosso.

Mutuma is a free agent after he was dumped by Dynamos over disciplinary issues.

Kutsanzira believes Mutuma will add value to Highlanders with his experience as Bosso target the Premiership title this year.

Highlanders acting chairman, Modern Ngwenya said former Border Strikers, Tambwe Kalunga from the Democratic Republic Congo, together with Mutuma, were being assessed by the technical team and the executive committee would come up with a decision on whether to sign the two on Monday.

“A definite response for Mutuma will come after our executive committee meeting on Monday, unless there is an emergency, but the player has indicated that his first choice is Highlanders. Mutuma was a menace to Highlanders last year and if he can transform that to Highlanders, we will be good to go. We are going to make a decision expeditiously on the Mutuma issue. There is hope that we will sign him all things being equal,” Ngwenya said.

Highlanders are also to meet with Bantu Rovers on young midfielder Denzel Khumalo, whom they swapped with McCarthy Dube.