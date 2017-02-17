Chipawo adapts Spanish play into Shona

HIGH profile children’s arts group, Chipawo is billed to celebrate Mother Language Day with the Shona adaptation of a Spanish play at Theatre in the Park on from February 24 to 25.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The day will be commemorated under the theme, Towards Sustainable Futures through Multilingual Education.

Chipawo manager, Chipo Bhasopo said although the various Chipawo centres will showcase several performances, the highlight will be the play, Mutambowepanyika — Tichatongwa.

“Various Chipawo centres and invited schools will be showcasing a number of performances in numerous mother tongues through music, dance, theatre, storytelling and poetry,” she said, adding that a discussion would be held at the United Nations Information Centre ahead of the show under the theme, The Importance of Multilingualism in Education focusing on Zimbabwe.

Bhasopo said Unesco regional director, Hubert Gitzjen, and a representative from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be among the panellists.

She said commemorating the day would help compliment the Education ministry’s initiative to promote the use of vernacular languages in schools as a medium of instruction.

“This will also promote the quality of education and learning achievement by laying emphasis on understanding and creativity, thereby, creating sustainable futures for all based on Unesco’s global monitoring report for 2016,” Bhasopo said

She added that through this initiative Chipawo children sought to promote linguistic diversity, multilingual education and give children the freedom of expression in their mother tongue.

Every year, children from various Chipawo centres including Norton, Chitungwiza, Harare, Domboshava and Bindura come together and celebrate the day in various languages full of totemic praises, children’s games, songs and sign language.

Established in 1989, Chipawo is an arts education for development and employment trust, which works with children and young people in child development.