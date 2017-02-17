‘Arrested vendors assaulted by police’

TWO vendors, who last Friday allegedly stoned municipal police officers, as they resisted eviction from their illegal selling points in Eastlea, yesterday claimed they were severely battered while in police custody.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Fungai Muzira and Godwin Mbizo were clad in their bloodstained clothes when they briefly appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, facing a public violence charge.

Through their lawyer, Liberty Gono, they filed a formal complaint against the police, where they also claimed to have sustained various bodily injuries during interrogation at Harare Central Police Station.

Mugwagwa ordered the State to investigate the abuse allegations levelled against the police and said he would rule on the duo’s bail application today.

The vendors are believed to be part of scores of street traders, who allegedly assaulted and injured at least six municipal and two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police during a routine council blitz on Friday.

It is alleged Mbizo, Muzira and their alleged accomplices, who are still at large, ambushed and pelted the law enforcement agents with stones and logs, in the process smashing the windscreen of a municipal police vehicle.

Police gave chase and arrested the duo, as their alleged accomplices fled from the scene.

Sebastian Mutizirwa represented the State.