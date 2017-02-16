Zimdef boss off remand

ZIMBABWE Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) finance director, Nicholus Mapute, was yesterday placed off remand in a fraud case where he was jointly charged with Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and his deputy, Godfrey Gandawa.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mapute’s lawyer, Pisirayi Kwenda, argued that his client could not continue to be kept on remand when his co-accused, Moyo, had not yet been remanded over the same matter.

“It is common knowledge that Moyo was not brought before this court for remand purpose because the State was interjected by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) and it is not known when will they appear in court on trial for the charges levelled against them,” he said.

“The State is unable to proceed with the case until the ruling by the ConCourt, which we do not know its determination.”

Magistrate, Elisha Singano, removed Mapute from remand, saying the State could pursue the matter by way of fresh summons after the ConCourt has ruled on the two applications filed by Moyo and Gandawa challenging the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)’s arresting powers.

Recently, Malvern Chimutashu, who was alleged to have tried to facilitate the withdrawal of the same case after being arrested in a trap by Zacc officials, was also removed from remand.