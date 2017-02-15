I’m sorry – Minister tells Mawarire

INFORMATION Communication Techonology minister Supa Mandiwanzira yesterday apologised to #ThisFlag leader, Evan Mawarire, for falsely accusing him of skipping bail when he went into self-imposed exile in the United States, six months ago.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Mandiwanzira last week told British ambassador, Catriona Laing, that the cleric’s arrest on arrival at the Harare International Airport on February 1, stemmed from the breach of his bail conditions.

Mawarire on Saturday demanded a public apology for Mandiwanzira.

“At the time of my meeting with the ambassador, this had been presented to me as fact and also I thought it to be true,” he said. “Today, having had sight of the court record, I recognise that I was wrong. The true facts are that the pastor did not skip bail and was not arrested for this reason. I wish to apologise to Pastor Mawarire and to anyone else who was offended by this mistake. I am also taking this opportunity to correct the misstatement to” Laing, Mandiwanzira tweeted.