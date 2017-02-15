Gweru joins new medical scheme to curb looting of funds

Gweru City Council has joined a new medical aid scheme as part of moves to curb looting of funds by workers, the Southern Eye has established.

by Stephen Chadenga

Over the years, unscrupulous employees were defrauding the local authority by presenting fake receipts to claim medical aid money.

“All employees are kindly advised that council has resuscitated its medical aid cover,” chamber secretary, Vakai Chikwekwe said in a notice.

“First Mutual medical aid is the new medical aid covering all council employees and their beneficiaries.”

He said all medical claims, reimbursements and doctors’ claims would not be claimed from council’s cash book, but that employees would make use of the new medical aid.

Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza said council has since paid its first instalment to the new medical aid scheme, and that workers will soon start getting their medical aid cards.

An audit carried at the municipality last November unearthed cases where some workers claimed money for non-existent medical services.

The audit report revealed that between January 2015 and 2016, several council workers used fake receipts to prejudice council of about $50 000 in claims for medical assistance not rendered.