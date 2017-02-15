Gospel ace Mhere hails producer Ngolomi

GOSPEL prodigy, Mathias Mhere has accredited popular producer, Lyton Ngolomi, as the man who discovered his artistic talent.

BY ARTS REPORTER

There have been allegations of bad blood between Mhere and Ngolomi after the former had dumped the later in 2014, amid claims of copycat scandals.

Accusations were that Ngolomi had produced an album for another artiste, Justice Chiware, with a similar beat and instrument arrangement with Mhere’s productions, leading to their split.

After the split, Mhere went on to engage the services of former Charles Charamba’s guitarist, Charles Aybek, who produced two of his albums Glory to Glory and Double Double.

Mhere has, however, re-engaged Ngolomi on his forthcoming album titled, Old Testament, set to be launched on March 4 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, in the capital.

He said what happened in the past was now water under the bridge and he was focused on positioning himself as a serious contender in the gospel genre.

“I have finished recording my sixth album, Old Testament, that was produced by Lyton, the one who discovered my talent and helped me to raise my brand to be where it is today,” Mhere said.

“We are working flat out together with him (Lyton) and partners, putting final touches ahead of the launch, that will be graced by friends in the industry, among them Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, Reverend [Togarepi] Chivaviro, Timothy Ngwenya, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Sebastian Magacha.”

Mhere’s forthcoming 12-track album features South Africa’s Joyous Celebration member, Mkhululi Bhebhe and Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi.

Bethany is married to Lyton.

The forthcoming album carries tracks such as Old Testament, Error, Vana VaJesu, which features Mkhululi Bhebhe, Dhindindi Full Time, Chizoro, Judas Iscariot and Munyaradzi Wangu.