Dynamos eye international friendlies

HARARE football giants Dynamos are set to tour either Zambia or Mozambique, where they are scheduled to play a series of friendly matches in readiness for the 2017 Premiership season.

By Sports Reporter

Team manager, Richard Chihoro, confirmed they were planning to tour either of the two countries.

“We have been playing some friendly matches with some local teams, as we prepare for the upcoming season. But we need to test our preparedness with some teams outside the country. We think that will help us to gauge our strengths and weaknesses. So we have an option to either go to Zambia or Mozambique. We are still weighing up the available options and we should be leaving after our ZNA Charities match against Caps United,” he said.

Dynamos are scheduled to clash with their old foes Caps United in the semi-final of the Zimbabwe National Army Charity Shield at the end of the month.

Bulawayo giants, Highlanders are set to clash with league runners-up, FC Platinum in another semi-final.

The Glamour Boys want to emulate their counterparts Caps United and FC Platinum, who have engaged teams from outside the country.

Caps United travelled to Zambia where they played Red Arrows and Zanaco, as they prepared for their Caf Champions League fixture against Lesotho’s Lioli, while FC Platinum camped in South Africa.

The domestic league is expected to kick off during the first week of April and teams have stepped up their preparations ahead of the season.

And Dynamos, desperate to avoid another disappointing season after finishing in fifth place last term due to ill-preparedness, among other reasons, have decided to test themselves against foreign teams.

Lloyd Mutasa’s side need these tours more than any other team given that they are several new players, who need friendly matches and the international exposure, as most of them have not played in the Premier League.

Dynamos were deserted by several key players, as they struggled to tie them to new contracts because of lack of funding and had to conduct trials to beef up for the next term.

Some of the players that have left include Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi, who joined Ngezi Platinum, while Brett Amidu switched to FC Platinum, with Tatenda Mukuruva moving to South Africa.

Now Mutasa has as tall order to come up with a formidable squad that can compete.