Row over mayoral Benz

BULAWAYO Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) has accused councillors of engaging in a wealth accumulation rush before leaving council, following reports that the local authority has purchased a latest

$200 000 Mercedes Benz for the mayor.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The current council’s tenure expires next year.

State media reports on Sunday said Martin Moyo has taken delivery of a top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz GLE 250 vehicle to replace a Mazda BT50, which he received on appointment in 2013.

Council spokesperson, Nesisa Mpofu defended the acquisition arguing it was approved by Cabinet. But the move has left residents’ groups seething with anger, accusing councillors of a sinister motive of accumulating wealth before leaving council.

“The move is emblematic of misplaced priorities at the council, which continues focusing on benefits and comforts for senior officials at the expense of service delivery and efficient operations.

“BPRA finds it curious that the purchasing of the mayoral vehicle and the move to buy tablets for councillors comes just a year before the end of their tenure of office. Are they designed to maximise councillors’ accumulation before the window of opportunity closes?” BPRA information manager, Zibusiso Dube asked.

“There has been a noticeable trend of a penchant for accumulation of properties and wealth by senior council officials.

“BPRA contends that it would have been more prudent for BCC to buy a cheaper vehicle for the mayor and use the remainder of the money for critical issues such as drugs for clinics, patching potholes, refuse collection or wages for community sweeping groups, who, according to the latest council minutes, have gone for five months without pay.”

The Bulawayo mayor, however, scoffed at the BPRA’s suggestions when contacted for comment yesterday.

“We clearly are tired of these negative comments. This is not Moyo’s car, it is the mayor’s car and I will leave it when my term of office expires. It is a BCC car. It is unfortunate that in our society, we have very negative and retrogressive people. How can the city prosper when some are worrying about such issues,” he said.

Recently, council resolved that the city fathers would soon have WiFi connected at their homes and also receive tablets at a cost of up to $40 000.

Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere last year suspended deputy mayor, Gift Banda and four other councillors for corruption.