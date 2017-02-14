Minister bedridden for almost a year

Bedridden Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, who is also the Policy Co-ordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures minister in the President’s Office, remains on full pay after eight months away from the job.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Information minister Christopher Mushohwe yesterday said Moyo was still on sick leave and would not be forced to leave his post.

“Does one stop being a minister because he is sick? Would you resign because you are sick? He is the minister. He remains a minister and, instead, you should be asking how he is feeling instead of asking why he is still receiving taxpayers’ money while he is sick,” Mushohwe said.

Social commentator Rashweat Mukundu said Moyo should resign from his post because his absence from the country for nearly a year meant he was unable to serve the nation.

Mukundu argued it was in Mugabe’s nature to keep incapacitated colleagues on the job.

“The message from Zanu PF is as long as you are in good books with the top man, then your office is for life regardless of competence or capacity. While ministers serve at the President’s pleasure, the underlying word is serve and not lie in bed at the President’s pleasure,” he said.

Zimbabwe People First spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, described Moyo’s situation as a mirror image of Mugabe’s administration.

“For us, there is no difference between a sick Moyo, who has been in hospital for over eight months, and other ministers, who are purportedly at work. The economic decay shows that we don’t have a functional government, they are purportedly at work, but they are doing nothing,” he said.

Lawyer, Valentine Mutatu, said labour laws allow one to take sick leave of up to three months and another three usually unpaid. Thereafter one has to consider resigning on health grounds or be forced to retire.