Civil servants reject NHIS

CIVIL servants yesterday told Parliament they will resist the introduction of the proposed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), citing lack of trust for the government-managed scheme after the State “bankrupted” the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).

By VENERANDA LANGA

Civil service Apex Council chairperson, Cecilia Alexander told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service, chaired by Goodluck Kwaramba, that her constituency was not keen to contribute towards the scheme, as the government had not consulted them, as well as failure by authorities to account for national resources.

Alexander also argued that civil servants’ salaries were way too low, while they remained overtaxed.

If introduced, the NHIS would ensure all Zimbabweans — even the poor — have access to affordable medical care.

“The government has an obligation to consult all workers before implementing this scheme, but disturbingly, it seems determined to proceed without such consultation and in breach of section 65 of the Constitution and International Labour Organisation Convention sections 87 and 98, which give workers the right to consult and be consulted,” Alexander said.

“The government has been failing to remit more than $200 million due to PSMAS, consequently, civil servants have had to subsidise the scheme through top-ups and reduced services and drug shortages. It is our view that the government’s bankrupting of PSMAS means it has lost the trust of all stakeholders to be the custodian of any national health insurance scheme.”

Alexander argued that the government was also failing to remit deductions to the National Social Security Authority, raising fears that the new scheme could be looted.

“It should be brought to the attention of the government that the milking cow has no milk any more. Civil servants are now overtaxed, underpaid and overworked. Prevailing conditions are not ripe for the introduction of such a scheme since the government is struggling to meet its obligation in as far as the welfare of civil servants is concerned,” the Apex boss said.

Alexander said with 80% of Zimbabweans now in the informal sector and industries closed, it meant civil servants would be expected to finance the scheme.

Apex Council deputy chairperson, Ladistous Zunde said the authorities needed to deal with corruption first, pointing out there was “extravagance, opulence and flamboyance” in government circles.