ZNA targets raising $500 000 for charity

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Phillip Valerio Sibanda has said the army seeks to raise at least $500 000 to fund various community charities under its ambit.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 fundraising campaign in Harare at the weekend, Sibanda acknowledged that the harsh economic environment has seen corporates and individuals failing to donate to the charities in the face of a growing number of the needy.

“In 2016, we set ourselves a fundraising target of $500 000, guided by the wishlist from various charities supported by the ZNA, but due to the harsh economic challenges, we did not achieve the target. Despite this harsh economic environment, you ladies and gentlemen contributed towards the $238 666 in cash and kind,” he said.

“You are aware that as the economy continues to experience difficulties, the number of vulnerable people in that economy increases. This is the situation we find ourselves in and this means that your continued support is required, more now than at any other time during the existence of the army charities.”

Sibanda said, this year, they had so far paid out $21 000 as school fees for needy pupils under the care of the army, saying this was an increase of 70% compared to first term fees released in 2016.

ZNA, in an effort to raise money, will this year, for the fifth time, host the ZNA Soccer Charities Shield tournament starting on February 26.

Sibanda, said participating teams had been reduced from eight to four due to the harsh economic environment.

“Our events this year will start with the annual army charities soccer shield tournament, which is an invitational tournament to teams in the premiership and I am grateful to the Premier Soccer League for according us an opportunity for the fifth year running to host the charities soccer shield. In the absence of sound sponsorship and because of our desire to deliver value, we have, this year, reduced the number of teams from the eight that we had last year to four,” he said.

The reduction of the teams means the ZNA Charity Shield will start from the semi-final stage in matches which will be played in Harare and Bulawayo simultaneously.

“Dynamos, Caps United Highlanders and FC Platinum have been invited to participate. The semi-final matches will be played concurrently in Harare and Bulawayo on February 26, with Caps United facing Dynamos, while Highlanders play FC Platinum in Bulawayo,” he said.